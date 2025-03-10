SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,679 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 174,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,432,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

