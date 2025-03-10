SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,152,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 3,702,871 shares.The stock last traded at $27.28 and had previously closed at $26.98.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,431 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,871,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,906,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,090 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

