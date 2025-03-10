SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

