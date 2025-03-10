Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.74 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

