Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $214.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a 200 day moving average of $216.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

