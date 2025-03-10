Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,298,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 186.5% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,377 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,802,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 925,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,484,000 after buying an additional 766,766 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

