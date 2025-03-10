Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $8,910,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 139,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $95.89 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

