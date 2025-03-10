Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 426 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $264.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

