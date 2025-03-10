Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 149 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

NYSE OKE opened at $89.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

