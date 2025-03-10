Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $121.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.