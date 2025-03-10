Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.95 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day moving average is $140.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

