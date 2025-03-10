Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,580 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,896,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

