Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,742,000 after acquiring an additional 575,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,910,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,245,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,086,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 1,050,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Snap
In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,812 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $32,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 430,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,082.88. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $1,107,327.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,443,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,661.96. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 481,168 shares of company stock worth $5,391,119. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Snap Price Performance
Shares of SNAP opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $17.33.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
