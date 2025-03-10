SmarDex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $455,665.12 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. SmarDex has a total market cap of $44.91 million and approximately $455,665.12 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,024,753,007 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,023,762,281.568518 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00516806 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $186,505.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

