Sleepless AI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.67 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sleepless AI alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,884.57 or 0.99586815 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81,908.14 or 0.98413624 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 295,791,666.33 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.18077309 USD and is down -6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $13,830,464.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sleepless AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sleepless AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.