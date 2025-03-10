Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 2,994 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 2.7 %

Boeing stock opened at $154.20 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $203.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.15. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

