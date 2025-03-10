Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 14,503 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,308,000 after buying an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
