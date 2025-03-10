Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $55,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shell Trading Up 1.2 %

Shell stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

