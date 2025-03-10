SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $394,675.40 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $394,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,930 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,581.50. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $305,680.64.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95.
- On Monday, January 27th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $987,256.60.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
SentinelOne stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.
A number of research firms recently commented on S. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.48.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
