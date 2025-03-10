SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $104,656.16 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,963,846.24. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.