Seele-N Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.02 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded flat against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00003920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004117 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.