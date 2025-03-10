Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Takes $621,000 Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 283,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,907.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,170,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,513,000.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.89. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.