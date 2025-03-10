Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 10.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $1,007,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 target price (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,673.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,872.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4,662.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.