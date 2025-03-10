Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

