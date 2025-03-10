Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Morton Community Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Morton Community Bank raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 207.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,994 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of Morton Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morton Community Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $15,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 136,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 121,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHD opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

