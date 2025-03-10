Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 308.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,270 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 12.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $26.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

