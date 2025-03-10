SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amundi

Amundi cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,121 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.75% of SBA Communications worth $162,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $223.73 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.52.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 63.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.54.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

