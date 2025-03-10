SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

SandRidge Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

NYSE SD traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 383,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,589. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $419.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.03.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.14). SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.