RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 11515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Get RxSight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RXST

RxSight Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,913.21. The trade was a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $44,992.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,992.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in RxSight by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.