Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

KRC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 436,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,482. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 34,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 428.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,933,000 after buying an additional 689,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

