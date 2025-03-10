Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Shares Up 100% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 183,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 193,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Rover Critical Minerals Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$976,650.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Rover Critical Minerals

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

