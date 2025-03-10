Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $18.80 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,107.22. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

