Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681,263 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.53% of Roblox worth $198,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Roblox by 34.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 939.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Roblox by 168.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,254,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 961,255 shares of company stock valued at $62,394,678. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

