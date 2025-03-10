Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CTO Sells $273,978.93 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $273,978.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,936.79. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $280,990.32.

On Monday, January 6th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $250,552.64.

On Friday, December 20th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 301.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 834.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 515.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

