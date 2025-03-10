Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morningstar by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,489,000 after buying an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,115,000 after buying an additional 85,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $16,497,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 10.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,814,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 61.3% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 88,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,235.52. The trade was a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,280 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $410,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,130,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,495,275.46. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,703 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 2.0 %

MORN stock opened at $290.65 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.81 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

