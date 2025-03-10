Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes Sells 1,544 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$27,702.29.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

D.UN stock opened at C$17.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.43. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$15.15 and a 12-month high of C$23.04. The firm has a market cap of C$292.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on D.UN shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.50.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

