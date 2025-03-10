Rialto Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 52 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 136.3% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $499.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.21. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

