Rialto Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 497 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

