Rialto Wealth Management LLC Invests $30,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 218,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,017.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 79,623 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,221,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $214.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.21 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Loop Capital increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

