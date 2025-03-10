Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.99%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

