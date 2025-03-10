Rialto Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $122.21 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

