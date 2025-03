Reviewing Richtech Robotics (RR) and Its Rivals

Volatility and Risk

Richtech Robotics has a beta of -7.94, indicating that its stock price is 894% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $4.39 million -$8.14 million -11.00 Richtech Robotics Competitors $1.27 billion $10.82 million -13.56

Richtech Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Richtech Robotics. Richtech Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63% Richtech Robotics Competitors -198.06% -27.97% -18.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Richtech Robotics rivals beat Richtech Robotics on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

