RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.57 Million

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. RETARDIO has a market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RETARDIO token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79,872.48 or 1.00249832 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79,599.50 or 0.99907208 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About RETARDIO

RETARDIO launched on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove.

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.0160406 USD and is down -17.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,903,668.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

