Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jack in the Box (JACK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently:

2/27/2025 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – Jack in the Box had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Jack in the Box had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

1/21/2025 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Jack in the Box had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2025 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $720.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.63%.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at $681,343.80. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

