renBTC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.04 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $19.04 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $21,955.22 or 0.27509027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,672.13 or 1.02331974 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80,560.47 or 1.00939100 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

