Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Relx by 119.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Relx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5586 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

