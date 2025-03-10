Relay Token (RELAY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.03

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $0.03 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,863,850 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

