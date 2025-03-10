Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $707.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $696.12 and a 200-day moving average of $848.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

