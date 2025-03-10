REDW Wealth LLC Sells 13,508 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,168,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $38.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.