REDW Wealth LLC Sells 10,496 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. United Community Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

